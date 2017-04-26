Ashley Graham Stumbles in Towering Jimmy Choos on Time 100 Gala Red Carpet

Ashley Graham steps out at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 25th. REX Shutterstock

Stilettos and long dresses can be precarious combinations — if you make one wrong move, you can be on the floor in a second. Luckily, at the Time 100 Gala last night (Tuesday, April 25), Ashley Graham was able to catch herself before she took a serious tumble, after the back of her dress got caught on her 4.5-inch heel.

It was a close save, as the supermodel could’ve fallen flat on her face while trying to strike a pose on the red carpet. Graham gasped as she felt herself falling, and of course the shutterbugs caught the whole thing. But the 29-year-old — who was dressed to the nines in a Cami NYC plunging black gown, cinched at the waist with a corset, and Jimmy Choo “Pearl” peep-toe sandals — was able to laugh off the incident.

Ashley Graham steps out at the Time 100 Gala in New York on April 25. REX Shutterstock

The cover girl and experienced catwalker was accompanied by her husband, Justin Ervin, to the event, where she was being recognized as one of 2017’s most influential stars. The America’s Next Top Model judge may have had a little red carpet flub, but she picked herself back up and looked amazing, showing off her legs with a thigh-high slit.

The supermodel takes a tumble on the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala in New York. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Florence Welch, A$AP Rocky, Ashley Graham and More Celebs Turned Out for the Runway Shows in Milan

Alessandro Michele, LeBron James, Ivanka Trump Make Time 100 List

Beyoncé’s Met Gala Shoe Style Through the Years