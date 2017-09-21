Ariana Grande Slips Onstage Dancing in Soaring Thigh-High Boots

Ariana Grande performs onstage in June. Rex Shutterstock

On her “Dangerous Woman” tour, Ariana Grande opts for some extra height with stilettoed boots, but even she’s not immune to a little slip-up every now and then.

Yesterday, Grande posted a GIF to Instagram that shows her sliding onstage in her thigh-highs during a performance in Southeast Asia, captioning the image: “Can’t believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I’ll take it 🙏🏼🙈😂.”

can't believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I'll take it 🙏🏼🙈😂 @max__pham A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The pop star, who stands at just 5 feet, makes herself seem much taller by wearing sky-high stilettos — and usually she’s a pro at walking in them.

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” said Grande’s stylist, Law Roach. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical. She is my dream girl when it comes to that.”

Even though the singer stumbled a bit, she nearly made it through the tour without a slip-up: Grande’s tour — which began in early February — wraps up today.

