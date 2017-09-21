Ariana Grande Slips Onstage Dancing in Soaring Thigh-High Boots

By / 12 mins ago
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande performs onstage in June.
Rex Shutterstock

On her “Dangerous Woman” tour, Ariana Grande opts for some extra height with stilettoed boots, but even she’s not immune to a little slip-up every now and then.

Yesterday, Grande posted a GIF to Instagram that shows her sliding onstage in her thigh-highs during a performance in Southeast Asia, captioning the image: “Can’t believe we made it to the second to last show without me slipping on that slippery ass stool honestly I’ll take it 🙏🏼🙈😂.”

Related
Why Ariana Grande Is the Perfect Partner for Reebok

The pop star, who stands at just 5 feet, makes herself seem much taller by wearing sky-high stilettos — and usually she’s a pro at walking in them.

“She’s the only person I know who does a concert in 6-inch heels. This girl doesn’t stumble,” said Grande’s stylist, Law Roach. “After her show in Anaheim, we went to Disneyland, and she still walked around in 6-inch heels. Those feet are magical. She is my dream girl when it comes to that.”

Even though the singer stumbled a bit, she nearly made it through the tour without a slip-up: Grande’s tour — which began in early February — wraps up today.

Want more?

Why Ariana Grande Is the Perfect Partner for Reebok

9 Ariana Grande-Approved Shoes You’ll Want in Your Closet

Why Ariana Grande Is One of the Most Stylish Stars on Tour