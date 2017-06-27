Ariana Grande Went Pantless in Sparkly Thigh-High Boots for Birthday

Pop star Ariana Grande wears a yellow sweatshirt for her birthday celebration. Ariana Grande/Instagram

Pop star Ariana Grande went pantless for her 24th birthday celebration at Nobu in Los Angeles. She wore a mustard yellow sweatshirt with rhinestone-encrusted thigh-high boots, testing out a no-pants look instead of the no-bra look that’s been popular lately.

thank you 🌙 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

HBD to the Queen Of Love! I thank God for your very existence.. You are a LIGHT!! Brighter than the goddamn Sun plus a couple StRs n shi✨I love you so much!!! @arianagrande ⭐️☀️🧀🌅📒💛 A post shared by 🌙 (@victoriamonet) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

While the sweatshirt and sparkly boots might seem like an odd pairing, the singer is no stranger to wearing thigh-high boots: She dons them frequently in concert, especially a black, sky-high Christian Louboutin pair, and she’s even paired the style with minidresses for red carpet appearances.

The glistening boots Grande selected for her birthday celebration took a simple sweatshirt from a casual look to evening-appropriate — and the footwear choice ensured that all eyes remained on the birthday girl.

Want more?

9 Ariana Grande–Approved Shoes You’ll Want in Your Closet

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds At Friends Wedding In Sweden

Pippa Middleton’s Chic Australian Honeymoon Sandals Are Now on Sale