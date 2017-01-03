Angelina Jolie and Daughter Vivienne Step Out in Sorel Boots in Colorado

Angelina Jolie and her family showed off their winter style in Colorado.

Angelina Jolie and her brood of kids rung in the new year in the scenic ski town of Crested Butte, Colo.

Taking a break from the slopes on Sunday, the actress and her 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, and 10-year-old daughter Shiloh went into town for some ice cream cones, followed by a visit to a local toy store. Bundled up in their winter gear, the famous foursome still managed to make a stylish showing as they strolled through the snowy streets.

Vivienne and her mom enjoyed a cute mother-daughter fashion moment, as the pair both sported black boots by Sorel.

Jolie paired her fur-trimmed ski parka with the brand’s Cozy Cate quilted, fleece-lined style. Also available in colors such as fawn and peat-moss brown, the boots retail for $140.

Sorel Cozy Cate quilted winter boot, $140; sorel.com

Vivienne chose the kids’ Cub boot ($60), a rugged style featuring an adjustable drawstring on the collar to keep in warmth.

Sorel Cub boot, $60; ems.com

Her brother Knox, meanwhile, was dressed in a matching camouflage coat and pants, topped off with gray snow boots. Shiloh opted for a simple gray hooded sweatshirt and black snow pants, paired with suede moccasin boots.