Amal Clooney Wore Very High Heels Just a Month After Giving Birth to Twins

By / 2 hours ago
Amal Clooney Style
Amal Clooney in London on March 29.
Amal Clooney may have given birth to twins in June, but she is already back to wearing heels.

The 39-year-old and her husband, actor George Clooney, took a break from their newborns for date night in Lake Como, Italy. Amal stepped out in a flowing yellow dress, which she paired with sky-high criss-cross wedges. The shoes elevated the plain dress, taking a look from casual to perfect for a night out.

The lawyer wore her long brunette locks loose, while George, holding his wife’s hand, stepped out in a collared white shirt and dark-wash jeans.

While the couple owns a property in the area, this trip is a little different than their previous one: They flew into Milan with their children in tow. But their dinner out offered an opportunity for the Clooneys to enjoy some baby-free family time — and for Amal to show off her fabulous shoe style.

