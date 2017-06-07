The Coolest Baby Shoes for Amal and George Clooney’s Newborn Twins

View Slideshow Amal and George Clooney welcomed twins Alexander and Ella on June 6 in London. REX/Shutterstock

George and Amal Clooney’s twins have finally arrived.

Yesterday, the famous couple welcomed son Alexander and daughter Ella. The babies’ proud grandfather, former newsman Nick Clooney, had an opportunity to meet them via Skype just hours after their London birth and has shared the first details.

“They are gorgeous,” the 83-year-old told Cincinnati WXIX. “[My wife] Nina swears they have George’s nose. Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile.” He added that both babies have dark hair.

Considering their parents’ status as one of Hollywood’s most stylish couples, we can only imagine how fashionably turned out little Alexander and Ella will be. As the world waits for the first public glimpse of the twins, we thought we’d round up a selection of cool baby shoes that we’d like to see the Clooney kids wear.

For Ella, Italian designer label Dolce & Gabbana offers several gorgeous looks, including these colorful hydrangea-print silk slippers. The shoes’ toes are detailed with tiny pearls and flower ornaments.

Dolce & Gabbana Ortensia silk slippers, $275; childrensalon.com

Another pretty option for Ella is Freshly Picked’s blush-pink leather moccasins, decorated with gold dots. The shoes feature an easy-on elastic construction at the ankle.

Freshly Picked Heirloom moccasin, $60; freshlypicked.com

New father George has been spotted many times over the years in Italian loafers. Alexander can follow right in his dad’s footsteps with these sophisticated driving mocs by Gucci. The mini-me shoes don’t miss any details, down to their authentic pebbled soles.

Gucci Kids Web driving mocs, $185; farfetch.com

For a flashier look, Giuseppe Zanetti’s Junior collection features super-trendy hightops for babies like the Vegas style, pictured here, which has a sleek metallic leather finish and side-zipper detail.

Giuseppe Zanotti Vegas hightop, $350; giuseppezanottidesign.com

To see more of our top shoe picks for the Clooney tots, click through the gallery here.