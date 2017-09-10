Kim Kardashian & Sofia Richie Hit the Front Row at Alexander Wang Spring 2018

Celebrities stepped out in Brooklyn, N.Y., to support influential designer Alexander Wang at his hotly anticipated spring ’18 show.
A newly platinum Kim Kardashian West hit the front row to not only support the designer, but to watch sister Kendall Jenner walk the runway.
The 36-year-old mom of two (with a third on the way) rocked a plunging blazer dress paired with simple ’90s-esque black mules for the occasion. And to spice things up a bit, Kardashian added a sparkly pouch to the ensemble.
Meanwhile, Sofia Richie — who walked for Jeremy Scott’s show a day earlier — turned up in a sultry black outfit for the occasion.
Accessorizing with gold choker necklaces, the 19-year-old model completed her look with pointed, leather zip-up ankle boots.
Want more?
Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless in See-Through Mules for a Daring NYFW Look
Hailey Baldwin & Sofia Richie Wear Nearly the Same Dress — but Switch Things up With Shoe Style
Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show
Street Meets Sexy at Alexander Wang Spring 2018