Kim Kardashian & Sofia Richie Hit the Front Row at Alexander Wang Spring 2018

Kim Kardashian at Alexander Wang spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities stepped out in Brooklyn, N.Y., to support influential designer Alexander Wang at his hotly anticipated spring ’18 show.

A newly platinum Kim Kardashian West hit the front row to not only support the designer, but to watch sister Kendall Jenner walk the runway.

The 36-year-old mom of two (with a third on the way) rocked a plunging blazer dress paired with simple ’90s-esque black mules for the occasion. And to spice things up a bit, Kardashian added a sparkly pouch to the ensemble.

Kim Kardashian attends the Alexander Wang spring ’18 show to support sister Kendall Jenner. Rex Shutterstsock

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie — who walked for Jeremy Scott’s show a day earlier — turned up in a sultry black outfit for the occasion.

Sofia Richie hits the Alexander Wang spring ’18 New York Fashion Week show. Rex Shutterstock

Accessorizing with gold choker necklaces, the 19-year-old model completed her look with pointed, leather zip-up ankle boots.

Sofia Richie wearing pointed leather zip up ankle boots at the Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Goes Pantless in See-Through Mules for a Daring NYFW Look

Hailey Baldwin & Sofia Richie Wear Nearly the Same Dress — but Switch Things up With Shoe Style

Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Street Meets Sexy at Alexander Wang Spring 2018