Twitter Is Roasting Alexander Skarsgard’s New ‘Friar Tuck’ Bald Haircut

Alexander Skarsgard poses at the Louis Vuitton "Volez, Voguez, Voyagez" opening in New York on Oct. 26. Rex Shutterstock

Alexander Skarsgard debuted a new hairstyle — a partially bald one similar to Friar Tuck’s — and social media users had a lot to say about the “Big Little Lies” actor’s new look.

Skarsgard showed off his freshly cut hair at the Louis Vuitton “Volez, Voguez, Voyagez” exhibit opening in New York yesterday sporting an otherwise innocuous ensemble of a dark suit and black dress shoes.

Social media users did not hold back in expressing their dislike for the new look, with most questioning the “True Blood” actor’s decision to chop off his locks.

What has Alexander Skarsgard done to his hair….what has he DONE??? ALEX NOOOOOO — ryan (@ryanissobomb) October 27, 2017

Please tell me that I’m delusional and did not see Alexander Skarsgard’s new haircut correctly — maris (@letohaal) October 27, 2017

Skarsgard most likely cut his hair for his role in “The Hummingbird Project,” a flick he recently started shooting alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek.

Some fans commented that the questionable haircut must be justified by the film’s future success.

WTFFF alexander skarsgard better win a damn oscar for whatever this movie is @TheAcademy 🤧 pic.twitter.com/CUZUUx9NOa — Joy (@jewelsbandana) October 27, 2017

Other fans suggested Skarsgard ought to take the look a step further by buzzing the hair along the sides of his head for a fully bald look.

Shave it all off or not at all because #AlexanderSkarsgard this is just noncommitting. pic.twitter.com/LLwDXacxbr — Boo-lie👻Cornewell (@juliecornewell) October 27, 2017

One thing social media users seemed to agree on? Skarsgard’s new hairstyle isn’t a great look.

