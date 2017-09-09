Aldo Partners With 29Rooms to Create ‘Love Walk’ During NYFW

Natalie Lim Suarez wearing metallic sneakers at Aldo's installation for 29Rooms.

For the launch of Aldo’s fall ’17 collection, the brand partnered with Refinery 29 for the third edition of 29Rooms.

Aldo revealed an immersive room celebrating style and individually, inviting the #AldoCrew to take a stroll down the ‘Love Walk,’ which featured a glowing pink and red runway.

“We were looking for a unique partnership to do something experiential. We feel that people are craving that right now,” said Katie Green, senior director of global communications at Aldo Group. “It has that marriage with being socially shareable and digital as well. Our vision came out from the fall 2017 campaign — The ‘I Heart’ Concept. We want people to embrace what they love.”

Meanwhile, designers Christian Siriano and Mara Hoffman stepped out for the special event. The CFDA member donned plum-colored patent leather lace-up brogues for the event.

Christian Siriano wearing deep purple brogues at 29Rooms. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Famous In Love” star Bella Thorne donned statement making over-the-knee leather stiletto boots teamed with a T-shirt dress cinched at the waist with a belt.

Bella Thorne wearing over-the-knee boots. Rex Shutterstock

Emma Roberts also made an appearance wearing an off-the-shoulder Victoria Beckham poplin top with jeans and pale pink strappy sandals.

Emma Roberts wearing pale pink strappy sandals at Refinery 29’s 29Rooms. Rex Shutterstock

