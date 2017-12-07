Here’s How You Can Live the Glam Life Like an A-List Star at the SAG Awards

Emma Stone at the 2017 SAG Awards. Rex Shutterstock

How much do you want to see the luxury shoes and dresses at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards?

Tickets to the star-studded ceremony are being sold off at the annual SAG holiday auction, with fans getting the chance to bid on passes to both the actual event and gala, and the same-day red carpet walkway on Jan. 21 in Los Angeles. Bidding will begin today at 6 p.m. PT and go on until Dec. 17.

All auction proceeds will go toward charity programs run by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), in particular those that promote children’s literacy and provide actors with health assistance and emergency help.

Emma Stone (L) poses at the 2017 SAG awards. Getty Images

Like every year, the auction will feature the much-coveted SAG VIP Package: Two tickets to the 24th annual awards ceremony and gala, a backstage tour, two United Airlines tickets and a three-night stay at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Other bid items include front-row passes to the ceremony’s red carpet, tickets to tapings of “Will & Grace” and “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” as well as a bottle of champagne signed by last year’s attendees. Under Armour ambassador Misty Copeland’s “Ballerina Body” book is among the autographed memorabilia included in the auction.

Misty Copeland on-set exclusively for <em>Footwear News</em>. Axel Dupeux.

In 2017, actors such as Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Denzel Washington received awards at the glitzy ceremony — this year’s nominations will be announced on Wednesday.

