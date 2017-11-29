Liz Rodbell and Rick Ausick Give Passionate Speeches at the 2017 FNAAs

Liz Rodbell attends the Footwear News Achievement Awards. Rex Shutterstock

The presidents of Lord & Taylor and gave passionate speeches tonight at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Rick Ausick, president of Famous Footwear, has been inducted into the FNAA Hall of Fame for his work at the helm of the major footwear retailer.

Speaking at the 31st annual FNAA ceremony in New York, Ausick said that he “never looked back” after transitioning into the footwear industry from menswear in 1988.

“The first thing that came to my mind was ‘what did I do to piss them off?'” Ausick joked.

Ausick also thanked his family, coworkers and partners for supporting him at the helm of Famous Footwear since 2002.

“It has to be a partnership or we can’t get anywhere without it,” said Ausick.

As president of Lord & Taylor, Liz Rodbell was also recognized as a Hall of Fame honoree for her dedication to shoes. Rodbell spent the last year navigating through a struggling department store landscape.

She also talked about her passion for the footwear industry, which started as a teenage job selling shoes.

“I fell in love with the business of fashion because I always felt that when you look good, you feel good,” Rodbell said.