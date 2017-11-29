Hailey Baldwin Reveals the One Trend She Doesn’t Want to Start

Hailey Baldwin Rex Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin is a fan of thigh-high boots and a jacket — no pants, no problem. Named Style Influencer of the Year at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards, the model doesn’t mind when people take styling cues from her closet, but observers should leave the inspiration there.

“I talk a lot with my hands, and I wish people wouldn’t mimic that; I think it’s a New York thing,” the honoree told FN tonight on the red carpet ahead of the FNAA ceremony.

“I think it’s cool that people think my style is cool enough to [win an] award,” Baldwin added. “I’m grateful. Street style is such a big part of my job and life, so to be recognized for that is a great opportunity for me.”

Baldwin’s go-to outfits are just as simple: “Leggings, sports bra and a hoodie,” she shared. But don’t expect the bombshell to get dolled up for a date. “I keep it pretty chill on date night. Not a lot of makeup. I like to just be comfortable: I go with jeans, a pair of heels and a good jacket.”

When she’s not on the runway or in front of the camera, the blonde likes to take it easy. “I like to get up, grab a coffee, have breakfast, I go to the gym. I’m very routine when I’m home.”

