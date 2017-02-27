‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ Conjures Oscar for Best Costume Design

Eddie Redmayne in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Jaap Buitendijk

Costume designer Colleen Atwood has won again. The 12-time Oscar nominee and now four-time winner, took home the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work on J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” The film starring Eddie Redmayne and Colin Farrell features costumes inspired by the roaring ’20s in New York.

The costumer, who is widely known for her iconic designs in films like “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Alice in Wonderland,” dressed 3,500 extras in custom designs as well as vintage finds to make the magical world Rowling created come to life.

Colleen Atwood wins the Oscar for Best Costume Design. REX Shutterstock

Atwood told Deadline that she looked at lot of photos of Jimmy Walker, who was the mayor of New York around the time period “Beast” was set, for inspiration for the films costumes. The designer dressed Redmayne in a striking blue coat.

Eddie Redmayne in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Warner Brothers

While Redmayne wore simple suede tan boots in the film, the women wore T-strap round-toed pumps and chic party dresses. Additionally, many of Atwood’s designs are on display at FIDM Museum’s 25th annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design exhibition in Los Angeles.