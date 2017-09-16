Emmy Nominee Millie Bobby Brown’s Coolest Fashion Statements

View Slideshow "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown is nominated for her first Primetime Emmy award. Rex Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown is having quite a moment.

On the heels of her Screen Actors Guild and People’s Choice award nominations, the 13-year-old British actress is up for her first Primetime Emmy for her riveting role as the mysterious Eleven on Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, “Stranger Things.” If she nabs the coveted trophy (for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series) on Sunday night, she will become the youngest winner in Emmy history.

Off the set, Brown is a rising fashion star who continues to steal the spotlight with her effortless, cool-girl style. Her impressive red-carpet moves have caught the attention of the industry, landing her a series of high-profile brand partnerships. Earlier this year, she was tapped as the new face of the Calvin Klein By Appointment collection, and she has followed that up with several Converse Chuck Taylor campaigns. She also inked a major modeling contract with IMG.

