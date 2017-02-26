What You Didn’t See in Ellen’s Famous 2014 Oscar selfie

By / 5 mins ago
ellen degeneres oscar selfie
In 2014, Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres shared a record-breaking selfie with (left-to-right): Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'O, Peter Nyong'O and Angelina Jolie.
Courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres.

It was the selfie of all selfies. In 2014, Oscars host and the ED by Ellen DeGeneres shoe designer stepped off stage and made history in one picture. Nominees such as Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep gathered around the talk show host to snap one of the most iconic, viral, and widely seen moments of all time.

But what were they wearing?

DeGeneres rocked custom Saint Laurent (one of three suits specially made for her) teamed with sneakers, Jolie sparkled in a beaded Elie Saab Couture gown with gold peep-toe heels, Lupita Nyong’O looked ethereal in a billowing deep-plunge Prada gown, and Jennifer Lawrence donned Dior Couture for the occasion.

From left to right, these were the stars who flanked the comedienne in the record-breaking selfie: Jared Leto, Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Cooper, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong’O, Peter Nyong’O and Jolie.

While Jimmy Kimmel will have a turn as host this year at the 89th Academy Awards, airing Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to top the selfie that got a record-breaking 3,283,353 retweets.

angelina jolie 2014 oscars red carpetAngelina Jolie wearing an Elie Saab Couture gown on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock
Lupita Nyong'o oscars 2014 prada dressLupita Nyong’o wears a floor-length plunging Prada gown at the 2014 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Dior Couture at the 2014 Oscars.Jennifer Lawrence wearing Dior Couture at the 2014 Oscars. REX Shutterstock
ellen degeneres oscars 2014Ellen DeGeneres with Portia de Rossi at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. REX Shutterstock

