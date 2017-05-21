A Look Back Miguel’s 3-inch Heels That Hit a Fan at the Billboard Music Awards

Miguel on the red carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. REX Shutterstock.

There’s quite the lineup of artists set to perform this year at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Nicki Minaj will open the show today at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and other entertainers who will rock the stage include Miley Cyrus, Cher, Celine Dion, Drake and John Legend.

The musicians and other guests will hit the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET, and the fashion parade is free to stream live on Twitter.

Since the awards program is known for its epic performances, we’re taking a look back at one of its most viral moments — and it involved a shoe. In 2013, Miguel accidentally landed on two fans during a dramatic jump in the midst of his performance of “Adorn.”

Wearing 3-inch heeled boots, the star was seen in the televised program jumping from one stage to another, but he landed on one woman’s head and another fan’s arm.

The singer was interviewed backstage after the incident where he said, “The crazy thing is, when you’re performing and you’re just kind of into it, you never know where it’s gonna go and where you’re gonna go with it, and how that might turn out,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “So this is one of the less favorable moments.”

Miguel wears a black suit teamed with sparkling embellished boots on the red carpet at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards Splash.

Ahead of taking to the stage, the entertainer posed for photos on the red carpet wearing a different outfit that included a black suit with sparkling embellished round-toe boots.

Want more?

Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2016: Celebrity Shoe Style

Rihanna Dons Standout Manolo Blahnik Heels At Billboard Music Awards

Celebrities Don Stuart Weitzman Nudist Sandals At Billboard Music Awards