Venus Williams Will Square Off With Garbiñe Muguruza in the Wimbledon Women’s Final

Venus Williams returns Johanna Konta's serve at Wimbledon. REX Shutterstock

Without Serena Williams on the court, the field at Wimbledon was considered to be wide open. But the player perhaps given the shortest shrift was Serena’s sister, Venus, who will play in the final against Garbiñe Muguruza Saturday.

At 37, Venus, who lost against Serena in the Australian Open this year, is years older than her opponents in this year’s tournament — her first three competitors were all born in 1997, the year she first competed at Wimbledon — yet she has finished all of her matches thus far in straight sets.

Venus Williams reaches for a ball in her match against Johanna Konta. REX Shutterstock

In her semifinal victory, Venus played Johanna Konta, a 26-year-old from Great Britain. With the crowd cheering for her opponent, Venus easily beat Konta 6-4, 6-2 to advance to this year’s finals, which will be her ninth.

While Venus’ age has made the oddsmakers reluctant to root for her, she has yet to lose a final in which her opponent was someone other than Serena — and that trend could continue with a win this weekend and a sixth Wimbledon title.

The women’s final will begin at 9 a.m. ET Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

