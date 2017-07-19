Under Armour’s New Campaign Celebrates Female Athletes — Without Comparing Them To Men

Soccer player Kelley O'Hara, skiing champion Lindsey Vonn and ballerina Misty Copeland pose at an Under armour event in 2014. REX/Shutterstock

“Unlike Any,” Under Armour’s latest campaign, celebrates the achievements of female athletes, looking at their athletic prowess without considering gender comparisons. Six Under Armour athletes will be highlighted for the campaign. These athletes will appear in videos that highlight their athletic talent and feature spoken word artists’ poetry designed specifically for the individual athletes, with their stories in mind.

The athletes featured in the project are Lindsey Vonn, an Olympic gold medalist and alpine skier, Misty Copeland, the American Ballet Theatre’s first African-American principal ballerina, Alison Désir, a long distance runner and the founder of Harlem Run Crew, Natasha Hastings, a world champion sprinter, Jessie Graff, a professional stuntwoman, and Zoe Zhang, a Chinese taekwondo champion and actress.

“Each of our athletes in this campaign have shattered expectations and challenged the status quo on their respective playing fields. For Unlike Any, we set out to celebrate and elevate our athletes to where they belong – above gender roles, above labels, and above convention,” Adrienne Lofton, SVP Global Brand Management for Under Armour, said.

This is the most expansive campaign by Under Armour to date, and it features over 200 pieces of content. Under Armour will also be celebrating the campaign’s launch with a pop-experience, held at Chelsea Market in New York on July 20.

The full campaign can be viewed on Under Armour’s website or by downloading the UA Shop App, available on iTunes and Google Play. The first five films, (Vonn’s will be released in the fall), can be watched now on Under Armour’s YouTube channel.