LiAngelo Ball and UCLA Teammates Make It Home After Arrest in China — And Trump Tweets About It

LiAngelo Ball arrives at LAX after getting arrested in China. Rex Shutterstock

The three UCLA basketball players detained on shoplifting allegations last week in China have made it back to the U.S. — a move which prompted Twitter commentary from President Donald Trump.

On Nov. 14, players Cody Riley, Jaden Hill, and middle son of Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball, LiAngelo Ball, returned home after getting arrested on charges of shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton boutique in Hangzhou. UCLA’s team, which has since benched the three players after they were released on bail, was on a week-long trip to China to play a basketball game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.

Arriving at the LAX airport on Tuesday night, the players were greeted by crowds of photographers and now face disciplinary hearings from the school. Their detainment also caused an outcry in various sports circles, particularly after LaVar Ball said that his son’s arrest “ain’t that big a deal.”

LiAngelo Ball faces reporters at LAX. Rex Shutterstock

“I want to be clear that we take seriously any violations of the law,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement. “In this particular case, both Athletics and the Office of Student Conduct will review this incident and guide any action with respect to the involved students.”

By Wednesday, President Donald Trump had weighed in on the arrest of Ball and the two other players, which coincided with his 12-day state visit to Asia.

“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, referring to China’s strict sentences for shoplifting. While waiting to depart the Philippines on Air Force One, Trump also told reporters that he had talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping about releasing the players.

Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2017

Still, it remains unclear just how big a role Trump really played in the players’ release — and what the next disciplinary steps for the players will be on their home turf.