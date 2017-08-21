NFL Star Stefon Diggs Wears Custom Starbucks Cleats

Stefon Diggs at Jeffrey Rudes fall '17 presentation on January 31, 2017. REX Shutterstock

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to custom cleats.

Made for the Viking’s preseason game against the Seahawks in Seattle on Friday (Aug. 18) — where Starbucks was founded — the 23-year-old’s new cleats by Mache Custom Kicks are a coffee lover’s dream and a tribute to the omnipresent chain.

Mache Custom Kicks tweeted out a sneak preview of the shoes, writing “@Starbucks inspired cleats for my man @StefonDiggs for the preseason game in Seattle Friday night. #starbucks #skol #vikings.” The white cleats feature a brown band with the iconic Starbucks logo reminiscent of the cardboard sleeve that comes with most drinks from the chain.

The laces are, of course, Starbucks-green and on the toes are little boxes that indicate the order. And lastly, each heel says “Digz” printed above “name.”

Diggs later retweeted Mache’s tweet and wrote, “My love for Starbucks is a 4ever thing…”

Last December, the 23-year-old NFL star rocked Supreme x Under Armor cleats by sneaker artist Mache.

The love is equal, forever & ever. 💚 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 17, 2017

