Selena Gomez Debuts Puma Campaign In Chic Sports Bra & Leggings

Selena Gomez poses in a Puma promotional material. Selena Gomez/Instagram

Pop star Selena Gomez took to Instagram today to announce a partnership with sportswear brand Puma.

The “Fetish” singer — who, with 127 million followers, is the most followed person on the photo-sharing platform — posted a picture of herself lounging on a couch in a Puma sports bra and leggings, captioning the photo, “Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner.”

Officially a part of the fam @puma #pumapartner A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

While the partnership was just announced, Gomez is already looking forward to working on projects of her own with Puma.

“Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works,” she said.

Fearless talent and 👑 of Instagram joins the family. @selenagomez #DoYou A post shared by PUMA (@puma) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

News of Gomez’s Puma deal comes on the heels of Ariana Grande — another successful young singer — announcing a partnership with Reebok.

Of course, Gomez had an extra incentive to join the Puma team: Her boyfriend, The Weeknd, has a deal with the brand and recently released his own signature shoe, the Puma Parallel.

