Reebok Founder Paul Fireman’s $90M Home Comes With a Very Dramatic Staircase — and It’s on the Market

Reebok founder Paul Fireman's Chestnut Hill home listed for $90 million. Courtesy of Trulia.com

Set on 14 acres of sweeping lawns and ponds, Reebok founder Paul Fireman’s secluded oasis is only 5 miles from the hustle and bustle of central Boston.

And the Colonial-style digs, at 150 Woodland Rd., in Chestnut Hill, Mass., a covetable distance from the metro area, come at a high price: $90 million. According to Business Insider, it was ranked in April as the seventh-most-expensive property currently listed on the U.S. market.

The 26,623-square-foot home was built in 1999 and features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five partial bathrooms and a grand staircase.

Other luxe details include interior and exterior hand-drawn Indiana limestone, a winding driveway and neighbors such as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen.

The property is represented by Jonathan Radford of Coldwell Banker.

Fireman sold Reebok to Adidas in 2006, and three years later founded the investment firm Fireman Capital Partner.

In April, Nike star LeBron James recalled on an episode of the web series “Kneading Dough” that, when he was 18 years old, Fireman offered him $10 million not to take endorsement meetings with Nike or Adidas, during a meeting at “one of the longest boardroom tables I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I had no idea what he was doing at the other end of the table. He was writing … he was making sure he didn’t get anything wrong on that check. When he slid it down there … he said, ‘If you take this right now, promise me you won’t talk to Nike or Adidas.’ I was lost for words,” James said.

“I flew in from Akron, Ohio, from Spring Hill, from the projects,” James added. “Our rent was, like, $17 a month. And now I’m looking at a $10 million check that I can leave with and go back to high school the next day.”

LeBron said that he preferred to think about long-term strategies and refused the deal, opting to consider all offers at the start of his career.