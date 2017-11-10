Reebok Athlete Aly Raisman Says That Her Team’s Gymnastics Doctor Sexually Abused Her

Aly Raisman displays her silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Rex Shutterstock

Six-time Olympic medalist and Reebok-promoted star gymnast Aly Raisman has come forward to say she was sexually abused by former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

In an interview for CBS’ “60 Minutes” set to air this Sunday, Raisman alleges that she was one of the female athletes to be abused by Nassar, who worked as the team’s national doctor for two decades until his arrest on child pornography charges in 2015. Already in jail as he waits for trial on criminal charges of sexually abusing nine women, Nassar has also been accused of sexual abuse in civil lawsuits by 130 others, mostly athletes who claim that Nassar abused them sexually while calling them in to treat them for injuries to their legs and back.

Aly Raisman reaches for the top bar during gymnastics practice. Rex Shutterstock

At 23, Raisman has won six medals, three of them gold, at the last two Olympic Games and is a Reebok brand ambassador. In her interview with “60 Minutes,” Raisman said that she first started getting treated by Nassar when she was 15 years old and later told of her alleged abuse to FBI investigators after the 2016 Rio Games. Reebok has declined to comment on Raisman’s case.

Raisman’s revelation comes after her “Fierce Five” teammate McKayla Maroney also accused Nassar of years of sexual abuse and, more recently, the #MeToo hashtag in the wake of Hollywood’s Harvey Weinstein brought attention to the pervasiveness of sexual abuse in various industries, including entertainment and sports.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up?” Raisman told Jon LaPook from 60 Minutes. “Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?”