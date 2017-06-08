Baseball Socks Just Got a Lot Cooler

MLB socks this year are more fun, as evidenced by a camo style sported by Marlins' player Dee Gordon. REX/Shutterstock

Baseball socks are known for their utility — not for fun prints and colors.

But the MLB, working with its new sock supplier Stance, has updated its sock styles, allowing teams more flexibility in choosing creative looks.

While some teams have stuck with the single-colored socks favored in the past, others have selected less subtle designs.

City skylines or area landmarks are popular details on updated styles. Although no team has yet fully switched over to a skyline-emblazoned design, several teams have tested these patterns out, including the New York Mets, the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros, who tweeted out an image of their navy and orange socks.

Most teams opted for a bit less dramatic looks, with many teams tweaking old styles. The Cincinnati Reds’ updated socks feature multiple stripes in various sizes with a large team logo. The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a similar look, updating a retro striped style with the interlocking “STL” featured on the team’s caps.

Billy Hamilton wears the Reds’ updated socks, which feature a large “C” logo. REX/Shutterstock

The MLB first partnered with Stance last season, coming up with fun socks for the All Star game. The initial partnership led to updates to the teams’ regular styles this year, but players had increased freedom for recent Mother’s Day and Memorial Day games. For Mother’s Day, players wore patterned pink socks, while players selected camo looks for their Memorial Day games.

A tie-dye pair of socks on display at a Mother’s Day Yankees game.

Most teams have yet to adopt patterns that are really out there, at least for everyday. But Stance is making more inventive MLB-themed socks, including special commemorative pairs and styles with current players’ faces on them.

Today, we remember one of @MLB's greats. 🙏 #StanceBaseball #theuncommonthread A post shared by Stance (@stancesocks) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The company sells its socks online for $18 a pair, on the pricier side for socks, but a relative bargain when compared with other MLB apparel.

MLB Diamond socks, $18; Stance.com

Click through the gallery to see more of the new sock styles.

