Lonzo Ball Didn’t Wear His $495 Shoes to Lakers Workout

NBA prospect Lonzo Ball has made more headlines for his eponymous shoe, sold by his father’s Big Baller Brand, than he has for his basketball talent — but the 19-year-old opted to wear another pair of shoes, the Adidas Harden Vol. 1, to a workout for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Lonzo Ball sits in Harden Adidas at a closed Los Angeles Lakers workout June 7. REX/Shutterstock

The L.A. native was clearly looking to impress Kobe Bryant’s former team. His dad Lavar has indicated that the Lakers, who have the No. 2 draft pick, are his top choice for his son, and Lonzo declined a workout with the Boston Celtics, who have the first draft pick.

"I hope the Celtics don't take Lonzo. Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them. He's the best player. Take him." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/KHCspnD6wq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2017

But on the biggest day of Lonzo’s basketball career, why didn’t he wear his own signature shoe?

The answer could be simple: Lonzo’s shoe isn’t yet available on the marketplace, and while hundreds of pairs have sold already, those who purchased them have to wait until Nov. 24 for their kicks to ship out.

But in a May video promoting the ZO2: Prime by Lonzo Ball shoe, the basketball player is shown with a pair of his sneakers, indicating that at least some ZO2s have already been created.

Lonzo also could be choosing the style he’s most comfortable with, as he wore Hardens for much of UCLA’s season, which ended before his Big Baller Brand shoes were announced.

The Hardens are also a steal in comparison to the ZO2s. While Lonzo’s style goes for almost $500, the Harden Vol. 1 shoes Lonzo selected cost $140 at sporting retailer Dick’s.

Adidas Men’s Harden Vol. 1 Basketball Shoes, $139.99; Dick’s

Lonzo’s own pricey shoes can be pre-ordered for $495 on the Big Baller Brand’s website.

ZO2: Prime by Lonzo Ball, Big Baller Brand; $495

