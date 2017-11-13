‘SNL’ Parodies LaVar Ball Hawking Big Baller Brand Sneakers After Son’s Arrest

Keenan Thompson parodied Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” last week in a skit that involved a $1 million-plus pair of sneakers.
Dressed in a red T-shirt with the Big Baller Brand logo on the front, Thompson pulled out a pair of black and red basketball sneakers named “LiGelo 20s” after Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo, for a cost of $700,000 per shoe. (Thompson jokingly proclaimed that you could only buy them one at a time — never a pair).
The parody played on Ball’s tendency to make exaggerated statements about himself and his three sons, such as when he said he could beat hall-of-famer Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one or claimed his oldest son and Los Angeles Lakers player, Lonzo, could be a bigger star than retired basketball icon Kobe Bryant.
The fake shoes were described as being equipped with power laces, a Bose 24 speaker sound system and a rotisserie chicken cooker. (Thompson’s LaVar character promoted the sneakers between stating that he has 12 fingers and proclaiming to be the only man on Earth to have eaten a single Lay’s potato chip.)
Big Baller Brand currently sells sneakers named after Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo, for $395. (The Melo Ball 1 ships to buyers on Dec. 23.)
The skit came on the heels of the Nov. 7 arrest of LiAngelo on charges of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton boutique in China, where his UCLA basketball team had traveled for a game against Georgia Tech.
See the SNL skit below: