‘SNL’ Parodies LaVar Ball Hawking Big Baller Brand Sneakers After Son’s Arrest

Keenan Thompson dressed up as LaVar Ball on "Saturday Night Live." YouTube Screenshot (Saturday Night Live)

Keenan Thompson parodied Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” last week in a skit that involved a $1 million-plus pair of sneakers.

Dressed in a red T-shirt with the Big Baller Brand logo on the front, Thompson pulled out a pair of black and red basketball sneakers named “LiGelo 20s” after Ball’s middle son, LiAngelo, for a cost of $700,000 per shoe. (Thompson jokingly proclaimed that you could only buy them one at a time — never a pair).

The parody played on Ball’s tendency to make exaggerated statements about himself and his three sons, such as when he said he could beat hall-of-famer Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one or claimed his oldest son and Los Angeles Lakers player, Lonzo, could be a bigger star than retired basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

The fake shoes were described as being equipped with power laces, a Bose 24 speaker sound system and a rotisserie chicken cooker. (Thompson’s LaVar character promoted the sneakers between stating that he has 12 fingers and proclaiming to be the only man on Earth to have eaten a single Lay’s potato chip.)

Big Baller Brand currently sells sneakers named after Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo, for $395. (The Melo Ball 1 ships to buyers on Dec. 23.)

The skit came on the heels of the Nov. 7 arrest of LiAngelo on charges of shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton boutique in China, where his UCLA basketball team had traveled for a game against Georgia Tech.

See the SNL skit below: