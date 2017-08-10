Kendall Jenner Brings the Heat in New Adidas Campaign

Kendall Jenner in Adidas' new ad campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

Kendall Jenner stuns in Adidas’ edgy new ad campaign, which shows off the model’s statuesque figure and the brand’s classic sneakers.

The campaign, launced today, is set to a remix of the iconic Frank Sinatra track “My Way” and also features NBA player James Harden and rappers 21 Savage, Young Thug and Playboi Carti.

In the highly anticipated commercial, Jenner is first depicted sitting in a glass pod wearing just a crop top, underwear and Adidas Superstar sneakers.

Kendall Jenner wears a cropped T-shirt with underwear and Superstar sneakers in Adidas’ latest campaign. Courtesy of Adidas

Later, the 21-year-old is shown surrounded by pitchforks, with her arms and legs replicated beneath her, in an arty take on Leonardo Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man drawing, a trope continued by shots featuring the other celebrities in the video. Jenner changes outfits, sporting a black Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers with the brand’s triple stripe highly visible.

Kendall Jenner wears a black tracksuit and sneakers, and is splayed out under pitchforks in a new ad for Adidas. Courtesy of Adidas

The model announced her role as an Adidas Originals ambassador in May with an Instagram post, joining brother-in-law Kanye West, whose Yeezys are produced under the Adidas label, in partnering with the German sportswear giant. Jenner also took to social media to share news of the latest ad campaign, sharing a short clip featuring just her.

