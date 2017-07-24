Cristiano Ronaldo Went to China for His First Promotional Tour With Nike

Cristiano Ronaldo tosses a soccer ball in China, where he is touring with Nike. Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo went to Shanghai and Beijing this week to promote his Nike CR7 cleats, as well as to meet young Chinese soccer players and to encourage the growth of the sport in China. This trip is the first-ever promotional tour for Ronaldo, who is in the midst of the summer offseason after competing with Portugal in the FIFA Confederations Cup last month.

The Real Madrid player arrived in Shanghai on July 22, where he visited a Nike store flooded with eager fans and attended a soccer match at Shanghai Stadium.

First stop. Seems a few people got here before me. 😜#CR7LIVE pic.twitter.com/HJuq3wPckO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 22, 2017

The next day, Ronaldo went to the House of Brilliance in Beijing, where he looked through a display of Nike Mercurial genealogy. The soccer star’s tour also took him to Nike League matches, where he did drills with the young athletes and took pictures with the winning team.

你好, China! Day 2. Taking a journey through my #Mercurial past at the Beijing house of brilliance. 🇨🇳⚽ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Congratulations to the Nike League champions. The future of football is yours. Work hard and #Playfree #CR7LIVE @nikefootball pic.twitter.com/cWmKdKKs5G — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 23, 2017

Today, Ronaldo gifted young players with the CR7 Mercurial Campeões boots, the limited-edition cleats (not sold in stores) that were designed specifically for the 32-year-old in celebration of Portugal’s Euro Championship victory last year.

China's stars of tomorrow, you've earned this gift. Keep working hard, but remember to play your way. Remember #playfree #CR7LIVE #Mercurial pic.twitter.com/p6iFA1CfLp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 24, 2017

Today is the last day of Ronaldo’s three-day promotional trip, after which he will resume his vacation time before the soccer season starts.

