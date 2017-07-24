Cristiano Ronaldo Went to China for His First Promotional Tour With Nike

Cristiano Ronaldo went to Shanghai and Beijing this week to promote his Nike CR7 cleats, as well as to meet young Chinese soccer players and to encourage the growth of the sport in China. This trip is the first-ever promotional tour for Ronaldo, who is in the midst of the summer offseason after competing with Portugal in the FIFA Confederations Cup last month.
The Real Madrid player arrived in Shanghai on July 22, where he visited a Nike store flooded with eager fans and attended a soccer match at Shanghai Stadium.
The next day, Ronaldo went to the House of Brilliance in Beijing, where he looked through a display of Nike Mercurial genealogy. The soccer star’s tour also took him to Nike League matches, where he did drills with the young athletes and took pictures with the winning team.
Today, Ronaldo gifted young players with the CR7 Mercurial Campeões boots, the limited-edition cleats (not sold in stores) that were designed specifically for the 32-year-old in celebration of Portugal’s Euro Championship victory last year.
Today is the last day of Ronaldo’s three-day promotional trip, after which he will resume his vacation time before the soccer season starts.
