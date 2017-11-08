LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Arrested on Shoplifting Charges in China

LiAngelo Ball in 2017. Rex/Shutterstock

Three UCLA basketball players were reportedly arrested on shoplifting charges in China, including the brother of L.A. Lakers player Lonzo Ball.

18-year-old LiAngelo Ball was one of three UCLA players arrested on Nov. 7, according to a story ESPN broke. Along with fellow university teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, Ball was stopped by Chinese police and later released on bail for allegedly stealing sunglasses at the Louis Vuitton boutique of their hotel in Hangzhou, China.

The college team had come to China to play a Wednesday game against Georgia Tech, for which the three players have been benched.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou,” UCLA said in a statement. “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Along with fellow basketball player brothers Lonzo and LaMelo, LiAngelo is the son of media personality and Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball. LaVar, who has frequently made media headlines for comparing his sons to star retired basketball player Michael Jordan, told ESPN that his son’s arrest “ain’t that big a deal.”

According to ESPN, LiAngelo had initially planned to make comments on the matter but later decided against it due to advice from his legal team.