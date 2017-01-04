Nike Athlete Ashton Eaton Announces His Retirement on Twitter

Ashton Eaton Rex Shutterstock.

Decathlon champion Ashton Eaton is retiring from the athletic event. Eaton, a Nike-sponsored athlete, is a two-time Olympic champion and a gold-medal winner at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The athlete announced his retirement on Twitter. “I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I’m retiring,” he posted this morning.

I give everything to the decathlon. I did all I could. Thank u for making it the best time of my life. I'm retiring. https://t.co/x6kPMp9Jxz — Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) January 4, 2017

Ashton Eaton at the Nike store opening in New York’s Soho. Rex Shutterstock.

“It’s my time to depart from athletics; to do something new,” Eaton said on his website, Weareeaton.com. “Frankly there isn’t much more I want to do in sport. I gave the most physically robust years of my life to the discovery and pursuit of my limits in this domain. Did I reach them? Truthfully I’m not sure anyone really does. It seems like we tend to run out of time or will before we run out of potential. That makes humanity limitless then, as far as I’m concerned. And I think that’s inspiring.”

Eaton holds the world record for both the decathlon and the indoor heptathlon events.

Ashton Eaton in his special gold colorway of the Nike Lunar Caldra. Courtesy of Nike.

