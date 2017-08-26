Under Armour Star Andy Murray Withdraws From U.S. Open

Andy Murray practicing in New York on Aug. 26. REX Shutterstock

Andy Murray, a tennis star for Under Armour, has been forced to withdraw from the 2017 U.S. Open due to a hip injury.

Two days before the start of the tournament in New York, the Scottish athlete, ranked No. 2 in the world, announced he would be pulling out of the Grand Slam.

“It’s too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do,” Murray told The New York Times, referring to his hip, which has been bothering him since the start of the season.

Andy Murray during a practice session on Kids Day on Saturday, Aug. 26. REX Shutterstock

Murray, who won the U.S. Open in 2012, hasn’t played since limping out of Wimbledon earlier this summer.

The athlete has spent the past few days practicing in New York to regain his fitness. Instead, Murray, 30, will be forced to sit out the tournament — along with former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and New Balance athlete Milos Raonic.

It is unclear whether Murray will return to the court for the rest of the season.

