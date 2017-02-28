Indie Shoe Label Zuzii Goes Retro With New Clog Sandals Collection

Zuzii's new clog collection is produced in Los Angeles. Courtesy of brand.

Zuzii is bringing a retro vibe to its spring ’17 collection.

The indie footwear label has debuted a series of stylish clog sandals for women and girls. Available in a palette of six contemporary colors, the sandals feature Italian vegetable-dyed leather uppers, lightweight, hand-carved wooden heels and nonslip rubber outsoles. The women’s styles are priced at $175, and the girls’ styles are priced at $85.

Three children’s styles from the new collection. Courtesy of brand.

Zuzii, which has been a fierce champion of domestic manufacturing since its launch in 2009, is producing the sandals exclusively in its Los Angeles factory. Each pair is handmade to order and ready to ship to customers within 10 to 14 business days. The entire clog collection is available to shop now on the brand’s website.

A women’s clog in the Oasis sea-blue colorway. Courtesy of brand.

A women’s clog in the Stone gray colorway. Courtesy of brand.

A children’s clog in the Black colorway. Courtesy of brand.

Zuzii is a family affair, run by designer Ryan Campbell; her sister, Alex Campbell; and her mother, Nickie Campbell. Known for its minimalist aesthetic, the brand started in the children’s market and later branched out with an assortment of women’s styles, including sandals, lace-up oxfords, sneakers and slides. By making its shoes to order for its customers, the brand is supporting its mission of reducing its environmental impact on the manufacturing process.