Zara’s Home Collection Offers Sleek Shoes Starting at $11

Innerwear-as-outerwear continues to trend, with boldface names stepping out in robes, slips, lingerie, no pants, bras and other attire that previously never made it past the front door.

But cozy house slippers and loungewear sandals and shoes are now sleek — and Zarahome.com has a surprisingly affordable alternative that you can’t get at its stores.

The retailer’s spinoff, Zara Home, has its own website and outposts dedicated to at-home categories. The store sells footwear for men and women, as well as complementary loungewear and lingerie, among other items.

Some of the men’s styles include mules, slippers, clogs, crossover sandals and espadrilles, with prices ranging from $11.45 to $39.90. For women, there are versatile options that include buckled mules, clogs, velvet slippers, ballerinas and espadrilles, all ranging from $11.45 to $79.90.

Yes, Zara Home’s offerings are trendy enough to take the pajama party look to the pool or the boardroom.

Among some of the accessories, the website has shoe-related products, including shoe horns ($29.90) and shoe trees ($9.90 for men, $7.90 for women).

