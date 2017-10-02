You Won’t Believe Zara’s Best-Selling Ankle Boots for Fall

An image from Zara's fall lookbook. Courtesy of Zara

Zara undoubtedly has some of the best and most affordable shoes for any season. Now that fall is officially here, shoppers are on the prowl for something new they can add to their closet and judging by the site’s “best sellers” section, it seems we found the kicks we’ll see everyone wearing in the months to come.

Introducing the retailer’s nontraditional black ankle boot. It’s out of the box in every way and people are here for it. The shoes, which are currently sold-out in five out of its eight sizes, features a one-of-a-kind two-inch kitten heel with an edgy, white cord embellishment along the ankles. If that’s not unique enough for you, the boots are also open-toed with sock-like material.

For those who are tired of the standard fall black boot selections, you definitely need to add this to cart ASAP. Trust us, we have a strong feeling they won’t be around for long.

Zara high heel ankle boots with opening and cord, $99.90; zara.com

