15 On Trend Fruit-Themed Shoes for Spring

View Slideshow Dolce & Gabbana printed crepe platform sandals, $1,995; net-a-porter.com Courtesy of Net-A-Porter.

Carmen Miranda would definitely approve of spring’s latest shoe trend: colorful fruit designs.

From bananas to cherries, the playful motif makes a striking statement on styles such as heels, flats, rainboots, sandals and sneakers. Designers have interpreted the trend with a striking mix of prints, appliqués, ornaments and even novelty heel shapes.

Charlotte Olympia serves up a veritable fruit cocktail with this colorful peep-toe flat, detailed with a mix of leather and suede appliqués including a banana, watermelon, strawberry and pineapple.

Charlotte Olympia, Tutti Fruitti flats, $723; matchesfashion.com

Christian Louboutin brings a bit of retro charm to this pointy-toe pump, decorated with a dainty cherry print on a cracked leather finish.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies leather pump, $745; saksfifthavenue.com

Italian designer Gianvito Rossi, meanwhile, gives this towering, block-heel sandal a country-picnic vibe with a washed denim upper and glittery, rhinestone-embellished cherry ornament.

Gianvito Rossi denim strappy sandal, $1,265; neimanmarcus.com

Part of her debut collection, launched earlier this year, Katy Perry’s yellow peep-toe sandals are whimsically embellished with colorful fruit appliqués on the straps. The singer-turned-designer’s collection also features a series of jelly sandals with peach, watermelon and lemon ornaments on the toe.

Katy Perry The Carmen sandals, $139; zappos.com

For a more casual look, Converse updated its classic All Star Ox canvas lace-up sneaker with artist Andy Warhol’s iconic banana print.

Converse Andy Warhol CT Ox shoe, $49.99; shiekhshoes.com

To see all of our fruity shoe picks, click through the gallery here.