6 Shoes You Should Have if You’re Entering the Workplace for the First Time

Courtesy of brand

If you’re stepping into the workplace for the first time — for one, congrats! Starting your career is an exciting time. With that said, it can also be a little scary and stressful, so the last thing you want to worry about is your shoes.

Luckily, we’ve got you set. FN rounded up the six shoes you will most likely need for your first experience in the workplace.

Mid Heel Pumps

It’s hard to go wrong with a midi heel for the office. Slip into a simple black pair like these that won’t kill your feet by the end of the day.

Zara Mid Heel Shoes with Openwork Detail, $49.90; zara.com

Loafers

Also a great go-to shoe is the loafer. The style is sophisticated and classic, and these slip-on Gucci loafers are peak-cool at the moment.

Gucci Princetown Leather Horsebit Mule Slipper Flat, $650; neimanmarcus.com

Mules

For an always-stylish look, step into a pair of pretty mules while on the job. This pair from Urban Outfitters is reasonably priced and makes a statement, as well.

Crosswalk Embroidered Mule, $165; urbanoutfitters.com

Ballet Flats

Ballet flats almost always work — they’re simple, classic and are usually comfortable. Channel Audrey Hepburn in this Italian-made pair from J.Crew.

J.Crew Cece Suede Ballet Flats, $118; jcrew.com

Slides

For the warmer months, slides are perfect for the office. Show off your personal style in a fun pair like these embellished slides.

J.Crew Colorful Bauble Slides, $118; jcrew.com

Ankle Boots

Rock ankle boots during the cooler months — or in the warmer months if that’s your style. A cool pair like these from ASOS won’t go unnoticed.

ASOS ASHER Leather Studded Ankle Boots, $95; asos.com

Want more?

Pumps You Can Comfortably Wear From 9 to 5

Summer Shoes That Cause the Most Discomfort

Celeb Chiropractor Reveals How to Be Comfortable in High Heels & Avoid Injuries

9 Comfortable Flip-Flops You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere This Summer