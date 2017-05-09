Top 5 Sites to Shop Wide-Width Shoes

Simply Be Sole Diva block heel sandal. Courtesy of brand.

Nobody’s perfect. Especially when it comes to their feet. So for those of you with feet just a bit wider than the norm, there are still plenty of footwear options that are both stylish and comfortable.

The best part of shopping for wide-width shoes these days is the range of possibilities available online. No need to go store to store, only to be disappointed by the lack of selection; and if you don’t live near a big city, the options get even narrower.

Don’t think that just because you need a special width, shoes will naturally cost more, either. There are online retailers that cater to this market at price points that are affordable.

What makes shoe shopping online all the more fun is the number of sites that offer head-to-toe looks, giving you ideas about how to coordinate a look. However, many of these sites also cater to the plus-size apparel customer, so be aware that the clothing options may not work for you.

JDWilliams.com, Simplybe.com, Torrid.com, Womanwithin.com and Lanebryant.com all offer footwear, accessories and apparel. Here, shoes can be found in widths up to wide-wide, and in extended sizes up to 13.

Torrid wrap block heel sandal, $77; torrid.com

There are also plenty of footwear-only sites offering wide widths from such familiar brands as Clarks, Naturalizer and Aerosoles. And don’t forget Zappos.com, Shoebuy.com and 6pm.com. It might take a little work navigating through these sites for styles in wider widths, but there are plenty of choices.

So although you may not have a Cinderella foot, that doesn’t mean you won’t find on-trend styles available in just your size.

Want More?

Why Red Is Fashion’s Hottest Hue Right Now

Amazon’s New Echo Look Device Will Help You Get Dressed in the Morning