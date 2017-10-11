You Can Preorder a Pair of These Fashionable Wide-Calf Boots for 50 Percent Off

Part & Parcel's riding style retails for $199. Courtesy of brand

Boots continue to be a must-have footnote for fall. But for those who require a wide-calf version, shopping for a pair can be daunting. Now this niche market has a new player with the launch today on Kickstarter of direct-to-consumer boot brand Part & Parcel.

The label was co-founded by friends and colleagues Lauren Jonas and Kate Franco, bloggers with experience in retail, design and styling. According to Jonas, she fits the customer profile. “I’m a size 16 and couldn’t find [boots],” she said of serving the needs of hard-to-fit customers.

The partners also noted the line is not simply meant for plus-size customers. Women of all shapes and sizes may require a fuller-cut boot, such as women who work out who find themselves building up their calf muscles.

The single style black riding boot style is available in four calf circumferences — 16, 18, 20 and 22 inches. To make the boots even more comfortable, they are designed with an interior zipper, V-gore and fuller almond-shaped toe.

A classic riding boot style from Part & Parcel Courtesy of brand

To make sure the best fit is achieved, the team suggests measuring calves at their widest part. In between sizes? Size up, especially if you’re considering wearing them with leggings or jeans tucked inside.

For those who want to snag an early pair, 50 early-bird backers on Kickstarter receive a 50 percent discount, bringing the boots to $99.

And for those who own a fashion boutique, they can receive an entire size run of 15 pairs in sizes of their choice to sell in their shop for a pledge of $1,500. The Kickstarter campaign has a goal of $45,000, with first shipments planned for March 2018.