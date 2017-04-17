Waterproof Shoes You Can Wear Instead of Rainboots

View Slideshow A cherry red Chelsea-inspired rain boot from Pendleton. Courtesy of brand.

Rainboots are making a fashion splash these days, in novelty looks that can easily pass for everyday footwear.

Hunter kicked off the category craze with its classic Wellington style, which had been embraced by British royalty for decades. As the brand moved into the mainstream, the collection was expanded to include a broad range of colors as well as companion Chelsea and moto styles.

Hunter is just one of a growing roster of brands offering waterproof looks that emulate a range of footwear trends, allowing you to coordinate your ready-to-wear with your rainboots. These fashionable performance looks also allow you to leave your shoes at home when heading to the office, since they can often go undetected as rainwear.

Pendleton does a cherry-red Chelsea boot, while Dav takes its inspiration from a motorcycle style, both working with a skirt, jeans or leggings.

There are also lots of sporty versions for weekend wear, such as a fun multicolor striped sneaker style from Rocket Dog and Cougar’s Vans-inspired slip-on rain shoe.

For a light rain, try Melissa’s mule, Sakroots’ clog or Chooka’s ballet flat. These lightweight lookalikes are also easy to store in your desk drawer at work for those unexpected downpours.

