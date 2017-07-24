9 Velcro Sneakers That Are Comfortable, On-Trend and Available Online

View Slideshow Versace Medusa Leather Sneakers Courtesy of Versace

Lace-up sneakers can be annoying to tie, but slip-on sneakers don’t offer the same close fit. Velcro shoes provide a snug fit while also being incredibly easy to wear, but they’ve often been relegated to the playground.

The Velcro sneakers available for women on the market today, however, don’t look like sneakers stolen from a 4-year-old’s closet. Velcro kicks come in sophisticated colorways, in some cases featuring fun embellishment and in others mirroring lace-up styles.

The classic, on-trend Adidas Stan Smith and Vans Old-Skool sneakers are offered in Velcro at around the same price as their non-Velcro counterparts, providing women with a highly wearable alternative version of popular styles that won’t break the bank.

High-end labels have also jumped on the Velcro fad: Versace sells a Velcro-strapped sneaker with its recognizable Medusa symbol, while Fendi came out with a slew of patterned and metallic Velcro shoes with scalloped straps for a little extra flair. Isabel Marant’s Velcro kick has the label’s name written in graffiti on the side for a different take on the trend.

The Velcro trend has trickled its way into other types of footwear as well: Dr. Martens came up with a Velcro-strapped version of its classic boot, and Velcro sandals— inspired by outdoor styles — have featured prominently on the runway in recent seasons.

