12 Fun Socks to Get You in the Valentine’s Day Mood

Tis the season for love, and sock lovers will quickly fall for these Valentine-themed styles.

Whether shopping for yourself or that special someone, there are plenty of options out there to get hearts pounding and toes feeling nice and toasty.

For instance, this pair of women’s crew socks is perfect for those who believe French is the language of love. Without doubt: J’adore K.Bell’s Amour style.

K.Bell’s Amour crew socks, $8; Shopkbell.com

For romantic types with a sweet-tooth, Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly one of the highlights of your year. So why not commemorate it with these delicious socks from Living Royal?

Living Royal’s Heart Sucker crew socks, $12; Livingroyal.com

For the wildly passionate types out there, Sock It to Me created a Valentine’s-themed style (available for him and her) starring the ultimate wild one: Sasquatch.

Sock It to Me’s Sasquatch Valentine knee socks, $10.80; Sockittome.com

Feel more affection for your pets than for people? That’s cool. There are Valentine’s socks for you, too. Hot Sox has a cute pair for dog lovers.

Hot Sox’s Dogs & Milkshake socks, $6; Macys.com

And for those who straight up roll their eyes at Valentine’s Day (and at most days for that matter), Foot Cardigan is offering a special collection of “Mean Girls” socks featuring lines and images from the hit movie. The four designs are available for individual purchase for $13 each, or customers can purchase a sock subscription at $22 per month, plus shipping.

Foot Cardigan’s “Mean Girls” socks with lipstick kisses, $13; Footcardigan.com

