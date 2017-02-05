Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: 13 Decadent Chocolate Shoes for the Ultimate Shoe Lover

Chocolate Leopard High Heel Shoes View Slideshow
Chocolate Leopard High Heel Shoes
It’s officially February — and while we’re not sure where the time goes — we do know that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And whether you have a significant other or not, candy on the 14th of February is universal. With that said, FN rounded up 13 amazing edible chocolate shoes that look pretty much irresistible.

Like this pair of polka dot chocolate heels.

Pink Polka Dot Dark Chocolate High Heel Shoe filled with Assorted Chocolate TrufflesPink Polka Dot Dark Chocolate High Heel Shoe filled with Assorted Chocolate Truffles Courtesy of brand

Pink Polka Dot Dark Chocolate High Heel Shoe filled with Assorted Chocolate Truffles, $98; chocolate.org

 

Wizard of Oz Chocolate HeelWizard of Oz Chocolate Heel Courtesy of brand

Wizard of Oz Chocolate Heel, $49.95; morkeschocolates.com

