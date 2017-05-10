8 Best Travel Shoes to Quickly Get You Through Airport Security

View Slideshow Passengers at Boston's Logan International Airport. REX Shutterstock.

The busy travel season has arrived. While there’s no guarantee you won’t get bumped off your flight, you can feel confident you’ll make your way through airport security hassle-free in the right pair of shoes.

Although overseas travelers are not always required to take off their shoes, here at home it remains a part of our travel routine. To get through those never-ending lines quicker and easier, make sure you have shoes that easily slip on and off.

Margaux’s The Demi, $125; margauxny.com

Since traveling on planes for hours on end calls for more relaxed apparel choices, there are some fun slip-on sneakers that work with these athleisure looks.

For dog lovers, there’s a novelty, canine-inspired style from Buckfeet, which tapped artist Diana Torres to create the look; Frye takes a cue from the jeans world with a tricolor version in suede and denim; and Coach takes the skate silhouette and dresses it up with flowers.

Keeping footwear dressing simple doesn’t mean it has to be casual. Margaux’s classic ballerina in soft nappa can be dressed up or down, while Franco Sarto does a slide in supple suede, then sets it on a stacked heel.

Espadrilles have always been a summer go-to look that’s relaxed and sophisticated at the same time. Chinese Laundry adds an Aztec print to its version, while Brunello Cucinelli opens the back of its silver metallic version on a white lug sole.

Brunello Cucinelli Monili-Trim espadrille, $895; neimanmarcus.com

And don’t forget about the ubiquitous smoking slipper, updated by Alexander McQueen in a floral print.

Although these looks are meant to be worn barefoot, you might want to consider teaming them with socks, at least until you are safely through security.

