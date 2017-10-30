Tradesy Debuts L.A. Showroom With Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, D&G Chandelier Heels and More Rare Fashion

Tradesy's Louis Vuitton boxing gloves. Courtesy of Tradesy

When Tradesy debuts its first physical location, the online luxury resale marketplace is pulling out the big punches — boxing gloves designed by Louis Vuitton.

The e-tailer is celebrating the debut of its showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Nov. 8 with a kickoff party and presentation of its rarest items for sale, including Vuitton’s monogram boxing gloves and punching bags, Chanel runway bags, a pair of Dolce & Gabbana chandelier pumps and Saint Laurent’s YSL Opyum Opium heels.

Additionally, bespoke art pieces designed by buzzy artist Illma Gore, who used luxury bags from Tradesy’s collection, will be on display. The artwork includes a bust of President Abraham Lincoln made of Louis Vuitton leathers and an American flag designed from Hermes skins.

Dolce & Gabbana’s chandelier pumps. Courtesy of Tradesy

Tradesy CEO Tracy DiNunzio said it was time to welcome a brick-and-mortar companion to her online resale destination after launching five years ago.

The showroom will occupy the ground floor of the company’s headquarters, located at 1217 Second St. The space will be available to the local community for art exhibitions, fashion shows and more events.