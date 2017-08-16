Flip-Flop Favorite Tkees Is Now Offering Closed-Toe Styles

Tkees has debuted a stylish new mule, its first closed-toe design. Courtesy of brand

Tkees, known for its simple sandal designs, is stepping into new territory this fall with the debut of its first closed-toe style.

The Ines, a classic mule silhouette, retails for $150. It is available in soft suede in a range of colors. For added warmth in the winter months, Tkees also is offering a leather version lined in cozy sheepskin.

“We wanted to create something that had the ease of our classic flip-flop while remaining true to our delicate, minimalist aesthetic,” said co-founder and creative director Carly Burnett. “It’s our answer to what to wear come fall — slip it on, wear it with anything and go.”

The mule is among the must-have footwear silhouettes for fall due to its easy-wear comfort. The style also works as a chic at-home look when entertaining, worn with a pair of silk palazzo pants.

Tkees’ Ines mules in a supple suede. Courtesy of brand

Since its 2009 launch, Tkees has developed a loyal consumer following, including celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Kourtney Kardashian and Blake Lively.

The brand’s popular sandal collection features such styles as as the Lily flip-flop; Gemma two-banded design and Alex pom-pom slide.

