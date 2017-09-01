How to Customize a Pair of Tkees Flip-Flops With Your Initials

Tkees flip-flops with personalized monograms. Courtesy of brand

Prefer products with a personalized touch?

Flip-flop brand Tkees has introduced a new monogram service, which lets customers put their own stamp on the brand’s classic Lily thong — for free.

The service is available only on Tkees.com. When shoppers visit the site, they have the option to select from a range of Lily colorways, in metallic and matte looks.

Then, after picking their perfect shade, customers can add up to three initials to the sandal strap, stamped in gold foil.

Tkees’ classic Lily flip-flops in fall-friendly shades. Courtesy of brand

Not only is the monogram service a perfect way to make sure folks keep their mitts off your flips, it’s also a great gift idea. As the holiday season approaches, snag a customized pair for that friend who has everything.

Or for brides-to-be, what could be a nicer bridesmaid’s gift than personalized flip-flops for your closest pals?

Orders for Tkees’ monogrammed flip-flops currently take three to five days to process, but the brand expects to speed things up in the coming weeks.

In other news from the brand: Last month, Tkees introduced its first closed-toe shoe style, the Ines. The flat mule silhouette, retailing for $150 on Tkees.com, is offered in soft suede in a range of colors, and in smooth leather with a shearling lining.