5 Tips to Avoid Sandals That Don’t Fit Well This Spring

If you haven’t kicked off your sandal shopping yet, you had better get started before someone else beats you to your favorite look. But before hopping online or heading to the mall, there are some simple tips to follow to ensure the best-fitting sandal.

First, double-check your shoe size. Like our waistlines, feet can expand over time, and there is nothing more unattractive than toes hanging off the front of the shoe. Not to mention, the result can be dangerous since there is an increased risk of stubbing your toes tripping on an uneven sidewalk.

Next, check for strap placement. Since everyone’s toes come in different shapes and sizes, not every sandal will fit every foot type. Make sure the straps are wide enough on the sides — like on Mephisto’s double-strap wedge style (below) — so that they don’t interfere with small toes. These can poke through the sides, leading to discomfort.

Mephisto Jocelyne wedge sandal, $278.95; mephisto.com

Since sandals are worn barefoot, make sure there is ample cushioning. Pounding the pavement in stiff, hard soles can be grueling. It also can lead to unsightly calluses. For some fashionable relief while walking, Easy Spirit cushions the footbed on its Hoppy flower sandal, providing a little added bounce.

Easy Spirit Hoppy flower sandal, $69; easyspirit.com

Check for adjustable strap closures. Since many sandals today feature straps with both buckles and Velcro, there is a built-in option to personalize the fit.

Lastly, check the footbed lining. Sandals with leather underfoot can cause slippage, while those lined with tactile fabrics allow feet to gently cling and remain in place for enhanced comfort.

