Light Compression Socks, Calvin Klein Kid’s Socks and More Upcoming Releases

Comfortiva compression socks launching for fall. Courtesy of brand.

Get ready to have your socks knocked off.

Several new launches and partnerships are under way in the legwear market for the fall ’17 season — and even spring ’18. Here, Footwear News rounds up some of the major announcements for labels such as Timberland, Calvin Klein, Soxland and Comfortiva.

H.H. Brown-owned brand Comfortiva is debuting a line of compression socks for fall ’17 featuring light compression (12-14 mmHg). The collection consists of nine styles, retailing for $14, and four multi-pack offerings priced at $40. The socks are intended to increase circulation and reduce swelling and leg fatigue. Delivery is set for July, to independent retailers and the brand’s website.

Delta Galil USA Inc., a subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based Delta Galil Industries Ltd., has inked a five-year licensing deal with Calvin Klein Inc. for boys’ and girls’ socks, underwear and sleepwear. As part of the agreement, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2018, Delta Galil will develop, produce and distribute the Calvin Klein products to department and specialty stores in the U.S. and Canada.

New York-based Soxland International continues to grow its Dr. Motion compression sock line. For fall ’17, the brand will add a unisex sports category featuring medium compression (15-20 mmHg). Styles will include compression sleeves, a lightweight compression liner and a heavier sock with extra cushioning, all priced from $14 to $16. The brand also has expanded its men’s offering, and is introducing more novelty colors to its collection.

Dr. Motion women’s compression socks for fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

New York-based Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Timberland to design, produce and distribute men’s and women’s socks and soft and cold-weather accessories under the Timberland name. Its first collection of products for the footwear brand will launch in spring 2018. “At Timberland, we take great pride in designing products with style and purpose to meet the needs of our global consumer. Global Brands shares these values while delivering on our highest standards,” said Katherine Cousins, VP of licensing and accessories at Timberland.

