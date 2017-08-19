These Fall Wide-Width Ankle Boots Are Comfortable and Fashionable

Fashion calendars have already turned the page to fall and that means the boot season is upon us. There’s something for everyone, from military to western-inspired looks as well as the must-have Chelsea — and they’re all available in wide-width versions.

Since boots are typically worn with socks or textured tights in the cold weather months, even those who usually wear shoes in medium and average widths might benefit from a wider width style to allow room for heavier leg wear looks.

Consumers might be surprised at the availability of ankle boots in wider widths. There’s the more expected names such as Naturalizer and Ros Hommerson to options from more unexpected fashion labels such as Vince Camuto.

Unlike brands that might raise the price for extended sizes from 11- and-up, brands do not typically adjust their prices for wide widths, so don’t let this stop you from finding the perfect fit. And, when selecting a wide width style, there are often several options that go from a wide to a double-wide for even more wiggle room.

Although wide width boots may be hard to find in brick-and-mortar stores, there’s plenty to be found online from etailers such as Zappos and Amazon to brick-and-mortar comfort stores around the country that operate their own sites with a wider selection of product.

