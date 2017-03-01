The Original Muk Luks Dug Into Its Archives to Inspire Its Spring ’17 Campaign

The Original Muk Luks Delanie style for fall '17. Courtesy of brand.

When The Original Muk Luks was looking for a way to better connect with consumers, Tanya Thorson, its VP of marketing and licensing, found the answer in the company’s archives. She stumbled upon a forgotten tagline, “Let’s You Wear Your Way of Life,” which captured the broad appeal and versatility of the 45-year-old brand, best known for its novelty knit slippers.

“The tagline has been part of our story, but never played up,” said Thorson. “I thought it was compelling and viable in today’s world, so we’re dialing it up.”

For spring ’17, the phrase will be used in brand packaging and social media outreach, as well as on the label’s e-commerce site that launched 18 months ago.

Amira bootie from The Orignial Muk Luks for fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

“The site is meant to exude the brand’s personality and then drive [consumers] to our retail partners,” said Thorson, noting the site accounts for less than 5 percent of total sales. She added that the marketing initiative could boost overall brand revenues this year as much as 20 percent.

Some of Muk Luks’ key retail accounts include Kohl’s, Macy’s, QVC, Zappos.com and Urban Outfitters. Brand executives said those retailers are helping the label reach a trend-driven consumer.

Kathleen Caylor, EVP of design, said that while Muk Luks’ $20-to-$40 slippers resonate with all age groups, younger shoppers present the greatest opportunity. “I’ve seen people wear our slippers [outdoors] and even back and forth to class,” she said. “[They’re] all about expressing their individuality, and that’s where the new tagline will have appeal.”

The Original Muk Luks Chanelle boot for fall ’17. Courtesy of brand.

To reach customers as young as 13, Caylor created the “Rainbows, Unicorns and Muk Luks” series, featuring whimsical looks in candy colors. “We try to speak to all types of customers, whether she loves things that are bold or colorful, or likes soft textures,” said Caylor. That collection is set to launch this fall.